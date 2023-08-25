Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $214.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $150.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,589,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

