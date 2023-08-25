ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 1,200 Shares

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,586,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,838,068.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,500 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $112,410.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 899 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.96 per share, with a total value of $67,389.04.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HHH opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47. ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Strategic Developments, and Seaport. The MPC segment is involved in the horizontal development of residential land and selling the improved acreage to homebuilders for the eventual sale of homes to new residents.

