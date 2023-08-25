Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.