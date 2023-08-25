Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $74.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $15.98 or 0.00061312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,069.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00249566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.00734380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00538131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00115629 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,692,668 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

