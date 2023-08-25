Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $75.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 919. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $83.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EUXTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

