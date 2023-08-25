EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,782 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after purchasing an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. 853,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

