EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 822,821 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

