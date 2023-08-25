EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,831. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.27 and its 200 day moving average is $284.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

