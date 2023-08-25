EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. 28,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

