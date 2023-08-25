EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.73. 1,204,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,141. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $154.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

