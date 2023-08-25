EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,508 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 981,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,923. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

