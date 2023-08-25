EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,617 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.82. 545,812 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

