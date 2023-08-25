EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

ADBE stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.37. 1,122,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,457. The firm has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

