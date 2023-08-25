EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.95. 73,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

