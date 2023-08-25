Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 735,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 716,329 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,602,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,055,810 shares during the period.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVLVW opened at $1.43 on Friday. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

