Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.73.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

