ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla Sells 25,995 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,386. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.