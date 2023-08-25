ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 109,116 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,116 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $1,218,000.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,654.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,020 shares of company stock worth $3,039,725 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 62,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,714. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

