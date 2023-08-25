ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,018. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

