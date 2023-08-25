ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 28,247 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.91. 356,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,925. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

