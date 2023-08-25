ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,747 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.36. 240,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,058. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

