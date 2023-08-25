ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1,733.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,530 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Elastic worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.50. 38,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elastic

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.