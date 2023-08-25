ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $11.57 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,547 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of XPO worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Loop Capital downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 118,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

