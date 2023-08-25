ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 753.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,255 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in California Resources by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

