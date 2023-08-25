Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the July 31st total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expion360

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Expion360 stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,070. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 181.27% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Analysts predict that Expion360 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.