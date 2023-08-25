Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Down 4.3%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.49. 1,020,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,719,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

