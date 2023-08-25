Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1,636.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,783 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Fair Isaac worth $139,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FICO traded up $13.53 on Friday, hitting $860.44. 8,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,567. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $892.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $824.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

