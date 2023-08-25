Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the July 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fanuc in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanuc Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fanuc stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,106. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

