Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the July 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fanuc in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FANUY
Fanuc Stock Up 0.9 %
Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fanuc
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.