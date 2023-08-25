FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.61% of FARO Technologies worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%.

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FARO

About FARO Technologies

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.