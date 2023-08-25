FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $75.82. 650,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,394. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.