FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

BATS JMUB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.38. 184,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

