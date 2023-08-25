FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

LOW stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.45. 592,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $211.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

