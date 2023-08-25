FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $712,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,556,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,157,020. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

