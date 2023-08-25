FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.74. 423,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.