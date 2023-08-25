FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 5,592,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,207,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $206.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

