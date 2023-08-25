FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 315 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.82. The stock had a trading volume of 676,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.