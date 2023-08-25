FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 874 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

