FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,632. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

