Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fastenal worth $22,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,264. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

