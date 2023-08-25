FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $256.39. The stock had a trading volume of 277,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,245. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.