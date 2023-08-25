Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIHL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FIHL opened at $14.79 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

