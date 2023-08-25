Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 169,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 110,787 shares.The stock last traded at $39.87 and had previously closed at $39.83.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

