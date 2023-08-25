FIL Ltd Acquires 3,632,891 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $629,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,320. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

