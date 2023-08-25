FIL Ltd Acquires 58,132 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,132 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $362,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,364,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,737,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 259,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,631. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

