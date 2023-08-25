FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,488,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,977,857 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $436,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $10,193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,429,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CSFB decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

