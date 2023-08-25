FIL Ltd Has $2 Billion Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.3% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FIL Ltd owned 1.82% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,999,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $59.25. 4,001,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.49%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

