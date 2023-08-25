FIL Ltd Has $372.84 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Enbridge worth $372,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,946. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

