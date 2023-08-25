FIL Ltd Has $754.14 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,311,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,428,127 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FIL Ltd owned 0.61% of HDFC Bank worth $754,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

