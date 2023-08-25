FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,641 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $349,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $229.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

