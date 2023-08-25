FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,102,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,348,767 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FIL Ltd owned about 1.68% of Suncor Energy worth $686,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,793. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

